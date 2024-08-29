Decorative rugs with new school logo donated to Brook Avenue Elementary

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Local real estate brokerage donated a decorative area rug with Brook Avenue Elementary School's new logo.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new broncos logo calls for an updated entrance rug.

Cameron Gomez with his brokerage — Agents of Texas donated a decorative rug for Brook Avenue Elementary School — along with helping fund seven teachers back to school supply wish lists.

Teachers across the country utilize wish lists to get more supplies for their classrooms.

"It starts with our youth and ensuring they have the tools and everything that they need to be successful because eventually they're going to be our future leaders," Gomez said.

Principal Jessica Weeks tells me donations like these enhances the school's culture and encourages partnerships between local schools and the rest of our community.

"I'm really big on school culture and so when we get donations such as these, I think it enhances our school culture and it makes our kids proud. When they walk in every morning they're going to see a beautiful donated rug," Principal Weeks said.

