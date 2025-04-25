Dallas Cowboys draft offensive lineman Tyler Booker with first pick

FRISCO, Texas (KXXV) — The Dallas Cowboys have made their selection by going with offensive lineman Tyler Booker from the University of Alabama.

Booker is a two-time First-team All-SEC player and has only allowed one sack in 970 pass blocking plays in his career with the Tide.

There's a lot of discussion with the Cowboys roster-wise as they lose future Hall of Famer Zack Martin, and this first selection looks to address that issue.

These are the remaining draft picks for Dallas:

Round 2: Pick 44

Round 3: Pick 76

Round 5: Pick 149

Round 5: Pick 174

Round 6: Pick 204

Round 6: Pick 211

Round 7: Pick 217

Round 7: Pick 239

Round 7: Pick 247

A new era for the Cowboys has begun, and the first pick of the new era is Tyler Booker.

Follow Shahji on social media!