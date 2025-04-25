Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Dallas Cowboys draft offensive lineman Tyler Booker with first pick

Tyler Booker
Matt Ludtke/AP
Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker poses after being chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Tyler Booker
Posted

FRISCO, Texas (KXXV) — The Dallas Cowboys have made their selection by going with offensive lineman Tyler Booker from the University of Alabama.

Booker is a two-time First-team All-SEC player and has only allowed one sack in 970 pass blocking plays in his career with the Tide.

There's a lot of discussion with the Cowboys roster-wise as they lose future Hall of Famer Zack Martin, and this first selection looks to address that issue.

These are the remaining draft picks for Dallas:

Round 2: Pick 44
Round 3: Pick 76
Round 5: Pick 149
Round 5: Pick 174
Round 6: Pick 204
Round 6: Pick 211
Round 7: Pick 217
Round 7: Pick 239
Round 7: Pick 247

A new era for the Cowboys has begun, and the first pick of the new era is Tyler Booker.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood