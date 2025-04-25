Dallas Cowboys draft offensive lineman Tyler Booker with first pick

FRISCO, Texas (KXXV) — The Dallas Cowboys have made their selection by going with offensive lineman Tyler Booker from the University of Alabama.
Bookin’ it to Dallas ⭐️@iamtylerbooker | @AlabamaFTBL #CowboysDraft | @MillerLite | #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/2jh7QzTA55— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 25, 2025
Booker is a two-time First-team All-SEC player and has only allowed one sack in 970 pass blocking plays in his career with the Tide.
There's a lot of discussion with the Cowboys roster-wise as they lose future Hall of Famer Zack Martin, and this first selection looks to address that issue.
These are the remaining draft picks for Dallas:
Round 2: Pick 44
Round 3: Pick 76
Round 5: Pick 149
Round 5: Pick 174
Round 6: Pick 204
Round 6: Pick 211
Round 7: Pick 217
Round 7: Pick 239
Round 7: Pick 247
A new era for the Cowboys has begun, and the first pick of the new era is Tyler Booker.