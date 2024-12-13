Congressman Sessions talks lowering grocery prices, meeting Elon Musk, & U.S. Farm Bill

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Congressman Pete Sessions was in Waco at the Baylor Club earlier Friday giving his annual "State of the Nation" address.

25 News’ Lauren Adams asked him about the Farm Bill, the economy, and also about grocery prices — he says under the new administration they will come down.

Sessions addressed the Waco Chamber of Commerce Friday on the state of the nation, a look back at the election and where we’re headed.

He says one of those is making the government more efficient and making government workers go back to the office.

"It’s not uncommon for 60 percent of government workers to come to work less than one day a week. You can’t run an operation that way," he said.

Congressman Sessions met with Elon Musk recently to talk about government efficiency.

"He is worried about America’s future —cCompanies he’s invested in and he has a lot to risk. He feels like working with Congress could help the country."

On the campaign trail, President Trump said he would lower grocery prices.

Recently President-Elect Trump reportedly backpedaled saying he’s not sure if he could bring down prices.

Congressman Sessions explains they will lower those prices by stabilizing the price of energy.

"Stabilize prices — not only in energy, but that will translate to other goods and services if we stabilize that would be good."

The congressman said the Farm Bill could be passed before the end of the year.

"Theoretically could be put into a bill this Monday and it’s the Disaster Bill."

Congress has one week left of the Lame-Duck Session before they adjourn for the Christmas break.