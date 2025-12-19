Coaching changes in Central Texas football

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The 2025 high school football season has come to an end and we have seen seasons for teams end in heartbreak and in triumph.

But with the new year comes change — especially at the coaching position.

Let's look at some of the coaching changes for our local teams:

Belton

Tigers head football coach and athletic coordinator Brett Sniffin announced his retirement. In six seasons, he finished with a 35-31 record. He is the only head coach in Belton high school history to qualify for the playoffs in five consecutive seasons.

China Spring

Head coach Tyler Beatty will not return for 2026. Beatty does remain an employee of China Spring. He was promoted to head coach in 2022 and led the Cougars to a 15-1 season and a state championship in his first year.

Cougars athletic director Josh Gregory takes over head coaching duties. Gregory will remain as AD while being the head coach for China Spring football. This is familiar territory as Gregory served as the offensive coordinator for the Cougars from 2013-2015.

Connally

Terry Gerik has been the head coach of the Cadets since 2021. In his five seasons with the Cadets, Connally won back-to-back district titles in 2022-2023. Gerik will no longer be the head coach but will remain as athletic director.

Willie Carter will be the new Connally football coach — a familiar face as Carter once served as the assistant coach at Connally.

It's going to be a new look for our local schools as Red Zone Fridays are sure to heat up next season.

