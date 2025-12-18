China Spring ISD names Josh Gregory as head football coach

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring Independent School District announced its appointing Josh Gregory as the new head football coach at China Spring High School. Gregory will maintain his current role as athletic director, combining both positions in a structure the district has used successfully for years.

Gregory brings extensive experience and a proven track record in high school football, including state championships and multiple playoff appearances. He also demonstrates a strong commitment to student-athlete success both on and off the field.

Career highlights and experience

Gregory's connection to China Spring High School dates back to 2002 when he first joined the varsity football team. From 2013 to 2015, he served as offensive coordinator, helping the program achieve significant milestones including a state finalist appearance, a state semifinal appearance, four regional finalist honors, and 12 consecutive playoff appearances.

After his initial tenure at China Spring, Gregory moved to Cedar Ridge High School from 2016 to 2020, where he continued as offensive coordinator. During his time there, his teams secured five straight playoff appearances, three district championships, and a 6A Division I state semifinal appearance. His offensive units were ranked No. 1 in the Greater Austin area for four consecutive seasons.

Gregory returned to China Spring in 2021 as athletic director. Under his leadership, the district has celebrated three state championships - two in football and one in baseball. The athletic programs have also produced three state semifinalist teams in baseball and tennis. Additionally, China Spring has earned recognition in the Lone Star Cup Top 10 for overall excellence in academics, athletics, band, and fine arts.

Leadership expansion

The district is also expanding its athletics leadership team by appointing Cannon Earp as assistant athletic director. Earp will collaborate closely with Gregory to support all athletic programs while continuing his roles as head girls basketball coach and head golf coach.

"Having strong leadership in place ensures our coaches and student-athletes receive the support they need to succeed throughout the year," Gregory said. "I look forward to partnering with Coach Earp to continue supporting all of our athletics programs."

China Spring ISD/25 News

Superintendent Dr. Marc Faulkner expressed confidence in the appointment.

"Coach Gregory's leadership, experience, and understanding of our community and student-athletes make him the right choice to continue the proud tradition of Cougar football while preparing our athletes for success on and off the field," Faulkner said.

