Connally ISD announces new head football coach

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Connally ISD announces Willie Carter as the new head football coach for the Cadets.

"We’re excited to officially welcome Willie Carter as our new Head Football Coach. Coach Carter brings energy, leadership, and a passion for developing student-athletes on and off the field. The future is bright for Connally Football, let’s get to work!" Connally said on a Facebook post.

Carter takes over from Terri Gerik, who has moved to be just the Athletic Director for the Cadets.

Connally finished this past season 3-7 and 1-4 in district play.

