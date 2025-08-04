WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas state lawmakers are divided as Democratic representatives leave the state to block a GOP-backed congressional redistricting plan they call unfair and discriminatory.



Democratic state reps have fled Texas to block a vote on the GOP’s proposed congressional map.

Republicans say the map is legal and necessary, while Democrats call it a "gerrymandering scam."

Central Texas lawmakers remain split, with both sides defending their actions ahead of the special session deadline.

Watch the full story here:

Central Texas lawmakers clash over GOP redistricting plan as democrats deny quorum

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It is our intent to deny quorum and deny our presence until this bill is dead,” said State Representative Gina Hinojosa.

Texas State Representative Gina Hinojosa is one of several democrats who fled the state in a bold move to block the GOP’s proposed congressional redistricting map.

"They are saying this is rigged, they are saying this is illegal, it's none of the above,” said State Representative Pat Curry.

The new map would give republicans 5 additional seats in the U.S. house, something democrats are labeling a "gerrymandering scam."

"The way that they are trying to get 5 more members of congress who are republican is by breaking up Latino and black communities,” said State Rep. Hinojosa.

Democrats say the map dilutes minority voting power and unfairly favors republicans.

Meanwhile, GOP leaders are firing back.

"You can't debate if you aren't on the floor. You can't make your points about what you need or think from a congressional district. If your only argument is 'it's illegal' then that's a problem,” said State Rep. Curry.

Governor Greg Abbott released a warning Sunday afternoon-informing democratic lawmakers if they don't return to Austin, they could face removal from office, followed by a statement on Monday ordering the arrest of delinquent democrats by Texas DPS.

Under house rules, members who break quorum could face a $500-a-day fine and even potential legal action.

"If you're not in the majority party or you are, you have a constitutional duty to show up legally, so yes there are fines,” said State Rep. Curry.

"I'm not so concerned about Greg Abbott, I'm concerned about the rights and the voice of my constituents. They are counting on me to protect their vote,” said Hinojosa.

For now, democrats like Hinojosa tell 25 News they'll stand their ground,no matter how long it takes.

"Denying quorum is the most effective thing we can do to kill the bill and that is our intent and that is what we are working to do,” said Hinojosa.

There are about two weeks left in the current special session. Hinojosa tells 25 News she and other democrats plan to continue denying quorum for as long as necessary.

Follow Madison on social media!