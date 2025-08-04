UPDATE: Gov. Abbott orders arrest of delinquent Texas House Democrats, Texas Rangers to investigate bribery

UPDATE 5:24 P.M.:

Gov. Abbott ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate delinquent Texas House Democrats on potential violations of Texas law, including bribery.

“Today, I ordered the Texas Rangers to immediately investigate fleeing Texas House Democrats for potential bribery and any other potential legal violations connected to their refusal to appear for a quorum, conduct business, and cast votes,” said Gov. Abbott. “That investigation should extend to anyone who aided or abetted such potential crimes."

In his statement, Gov. Abbott said reports indicate that many absentee Texas House Democrats have solicited or received funds to evade conducting legislative business and casting votes.

Under Texas Penal Code, any Democrats who solicit, accept, or agree to accept such funds to help in violating legislative duties or for purposes of skipping a vote may have violated bribery laws. It also could be a bribery violation for any other person who offers, provides, or agrees to provide such funds to fleeing Democrat House members.

The Texas Rangers were instructed to quickly finish the investigation and to prepare paperwork related to it to be sent to the appropriate prosecutors.

ORIGINAL:

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the arrest of delinquent Texas House Democrats on Monday by Texas DPS.

“Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans. By fleeing the state, Texas House Democrats are holding hostage critical legislation to aid flood victims and advance property tax relief. There are consequences for dereliction of duty.

Speaker Dustin Burrows just issued a call of the Texas House and issued warrants to compel members to return to the chamber. To ensure compliance, I ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans. This order will remain in effect until all missing Democrat House members are accounted for and brought to the Texas Capitol.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Abbott said that this order will remain in effect until all missing Democrats are accounted for.