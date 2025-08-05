Central Texas democrats push back as GOP redistricting sparks statewide showdown

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Local Democratic leaders in McLennan County are speaking out against the GOP’s proposed redistricting map—calling it racial gerrymandering—as several Texas Democrats flee the state to block the bill and face mounting pressure from Governor Greg Abbott.



McLennan County Democratic Chair Mark Hays calls the GOP’s proposed redistricting map an act of, "racial gerrymandering."

Several Texas Democratic lawmakers have fled the state to block the map, risking fines, legal action, and possible removal from office.

Governor Abbott has ordered arrests and investigations into the absent lawmakers, accusing them of abandoning their duties.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I hope the republicans use this time to reconsider this course of action,” said Chairman of the McLennan County Democratic Party Mark Hays.

Several Texas democratic state representatives are no longer in the state in opposition to the GOP’s proposed congressional redistricting map.

"They are saying this is rigged, they are saying this is illegal, it's none of the above,” said State Represenative Pat Curry.

The new map would give republicans five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

25 News sat down with Mark Hays, Chairman of the McLennan County democratic party.

He's calling the redrawn maps an attempt at, "racial gerrymandering."

"They already made the congressional district somewhat unreflective of the votes of actual Texans." Hays said. "They tend to give a little more representation to republicans."

Meanwhile, Monday afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the arrest of democrats who have fled the state.

In a statement Abbott saying;

"Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans. By fleeing the state, Texas House Democrats are holding hostage critical legislation to aid flood victims and advance property tax relief. There are consequences for dereliction of duty." Governor Greg Abbott

Gov. Abbott has also informed lawmakers if they don't return to Austin they could face removal from office.

"I don't think he's going to follow through on those threats and I don't think he has the legal power to carry them out,” said Hays.

The governor also ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate delinquent Texas house democrats on potential violations of Texas law, including bribery.

Under house rules, members who break quorum could face a $500-a-day fine and even potential legal action.

