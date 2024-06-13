Valley Mills Baseball Association will soon play on their field again

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — The Valley Mills Baseball Association will soon open its baseball fields to play again. The sports complex was damaged by severe weather last month.



Valley Mills Baseball Association will host tournaments for girls and boys.

The sports complex fields are almost back to normal after experiencing severe weather damage.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm pretty excited because we haven't played baseball in a few months," said Marcus Lincoln, a baseball player for the Valley Mills Baseball Association team.

Being away from the baseball field for any period is a lot for these local 10-year-olds.

Last month we detailed how the Valley Mills Baseball Association field has been dealing with intense flooding that destroyed three baseball fields and other parts of the sports complex.

But it didn't destroy their spirit.

"No not at all, you just have to give it some time," the kids said.

To speed up the kids' return to the diamond, the community has been coming together over the last month to clean up, while the kids took their game to nearby fields.

"For the past month or two, we've been having to play at the high school and this field is way better than the high school field," said Hunter Valentine, baseball player for the Valley Mills Baseball Association team.

"What do you think it will feel like when you all come back to your field and play again?"

"It's going to feel really, really, good because we've been playing here for a long time it's our home field. So it's going to feel good," said Jacob Patterson, baseball player for the Valley Mills Baseball Association team.

Completing the clean-up happened faster than everyone expected. William Pemberton, who we first introduced you to in May, tells me the adjustment he and his team made over the month wasn't easy.

"The high school fields it was big so we couldn't really hit as far as those we could so we tried to beat as much teams as we could and some of the teams that we faced were really good," said Pemberton.

The majority of the complex can now be used. And their practice days are now their turf.

"I'm so excited because like Hunter said I'm more used to this field and this is my home right here," Patterson said.

Follow Chantale on social media!