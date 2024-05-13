Residents help to clean up Valley Mills baseball field

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — A clean-up at the ball field isn't usually on the schedule for a Saturday morning.

"This is all for them. You know the youth here, they're our next generation," said Clayton Brown, coach at the Valley Mills Baseball Association.

Kids, parents, and others in our community gathered together to make it all right again after extreme weather flooded the diamond.

Bosque County Rain flooded the field, but it won't keep this player from playing the game Chantale Belefanti

Brown tells me after putting in 40 hours a week at work, he comes to the baseball complex to put in another 40 hours of cleanup.

"Most of the families are multi-generational here. So instilling that into them that as a community, we can work together and we can overcome this," Brown said.

A chance to band together to give our players a fair chance at a spot in the district tournament.

"We've got a lot that needs to be done. We still got lots of games that they'd be played in order to make sure that all of our kiddos get the same chance at the district tournament," said Dustin Reeves, board chairman for the Valley Mills Baseball Association.

While most of the help is coming locally, the State of Texas is also chipping in.

Brown tells me the Valley Mills Baseball Association received funding from Governor Abbott's youths baseball association and more could be on the way.

There's still a lot of work to do, but the community is key to making it happen.

"It's hard to tell right now, we're a long way from completion but we're well underway," Brown said.