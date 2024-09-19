Valley Mills Baseball Association gets donation from the Texas Rangers

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Rangers donated money to the Valley Mills Baseball Association to assist with repairs at the youth complex.



The baseball field received a generous check from the Texas Rangers

One baseball player is grateful for the donation

"I want to come up there in person and thank them a lot," said baseball player of the Valley Mills Baseball Association, William Pemberton.

William Pemberton plays for the Valley Mills Baseball Association. He has big league dreams and a big league team, making it possible for him to chase that goal.

25 News reporter asked, "If you can tell the Texas Rangers anything what would you tell them?"

"I would tell them that if my teammates were here, they would appreciate all," said William.

Back in May, Neighborhood Reporter Chantale Belafanti told you about Valley Mills Baseball Association losing its fields due to flooding. The community worked tirelessly to clean things up and prepare the field for play.

The Texas Rangers donated $10,000 to the Valley Mills Baseball Association to replace the scoreboards. When local donations fell short the team again stepped up to the plate.

"Giving back to those communities is so imperative because truly a relationship between its sports team and its sports community is how sports continue, and they're a fabric of who we are and we're a fabric of them, and baseball is kind of a social institution," said Karin Morris. Morris is the senior vice president of community impact for the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

And that relationship means a lot to William. He said they needed this part of the field fix as a player.

"They wouldn't count the scores, they wouldn't even work," said William.

Now William and his teammates don't have to worry about that again. He does have one final message for the Rangers.

"Thank you, Rangers!" said Williams.

