Killeen police, Fort Cavazos investigate death of 20-year-old Lucila Nieva

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police and the Army Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death of 20-year-old Lucila Nieva, found unconscious at Copper Mountain Apartments on March 21.



Neighbors in the area express concerns for safety, with many unaware of the incident.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have not yet revealed the connection between Nieva and Fort Cavazos.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Killeen Police and the Army Criminal Investigation Division on Fort Cavazos are currently investigating the death of 20-year-old Lucila Nieva.

25 News first found out about her death from a viewer on Sunday.

The post confirmed it is working with KPD to solve the case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Killeen police confirmed officers found an unconscious 20-year-old woman on March 21 in an apartment in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.

She was later pronounced dead by a local justice of the peace.

25 News stopped by Copper Mountain apartments, and the assistant manager confirmed that the incident took place at the complex.

Madison Myers Copper Mountain Apartments

“Obviously it’s really scary, I didn’t know that until more recently. It definitely makes me feel a little less safe,” said one resident at the complex.

25 News spent time speaking with several of our neighbors both on and off camera, many of them telling us they had no clue about the incident.

“I definitely think people should’ve been made aware because I had no idea that that happened nearby,” said one resident.

We received this statement from Fort Cavazos. It reads:

The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of Lucila Nieva, which occurred on March 21 in Killeen, Texas, not on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The Army Criminal Investigation Division is working with the Killeen Police Department to solve this case as quickly as possible. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an Army family member and will continue to support law enforcement and the Nieva family throughout this investigation.

25 News reached out to Fort Cavazos to find out what connection Nieva has to anyone on post, but we have not received a response to our inquiry.

As for neighbors in the area, they tell 25 News the death investigation is making them be a little more cautious.

“Absolutely, especially as a mom, you have to be really aware of the environment that your kids are in,” said one resident.

Nieva Family Lucila Nieva

