Baylor football begins 2025 Fall camp

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Fall practice begins for the Baylor Bears, and it's an energy shift from spring practice.

"Guys were fired up, guys are yelling, guys were moving around. People were hot, but it was good to be out there and just like I said, flying around. So guys are definitely excited," wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

"Oh, absolutely. We're gearing up not only to play a spring game against ourselves, but, you know, we're gearing up to play other people," linebacker Kyler Jordan said.

The offense gets a boost as wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins has been cleared to play this season after the NCAA initially revoked his eligibility.

"NCAA cleared him on Monday, so he's with us. We're excited about what he can have to offer this year," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"That's my dog. That's my brother — getting to see him back out there, do what he loves to do and just kind of seeing his demeanor just be at an all-time high, just him just smiling, just really getting back to his old form has been awesome to see," Cameron said.

Now the Bears get ready for week one against Auburn, and that excitement rises more every day.

"You're looking forward to playing your real first opponent, you know, you play each play against each other so much. I think just attacking each and every day, improving every single day, that's the best thing we can do right now," Jordan said.

"There's excitement. I think the team knows that there's a chance to do some special things. There has to be a level of accountability and discipline with this team in terms of doing all the things right, every little thing right off the field, all of it," Aranda said.

Baylor takes on Auburn Friday, Aug. 29 at home to begin their season.

