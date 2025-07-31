Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baylor football's Ashtyn Hawkins cleared to play

Aranda said during a press conference that Hawkins has been granted an extra year of eligibility
Richard W. Rodriguez/AP
Baylor wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (6) blows a kiss to the crowd after a touchdown against BYU in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Ashtyn Hawkins has been granted an extra year of eligibility, Dave Aranda confirmed on Wednesday. 

Back in May, the NCAA revoked his eligibility after the receiver was given an extra year in February due to the JUCO transfer rule.

Hawkins was participating in the Bears first fall practice. 

Hawkins played 13 games for Baylor last season, with 10 starting. He has 45 catches for 567 yards and five touchdowns. Over his collegiate career, he has 186 catches for 2,312 yards and 16 touchdowns.

