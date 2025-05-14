Baylor's Ashtyn Hawkins' football eligibility revoked by NCAA

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's Ashtyn Hawkins' football eligibility has been revoked.

Social media revealed that Hawkins' final year of football eligibility is over. This comes after the receiver was given an extra year in February due to the JUCO transfer rule.

25 News reached out to Baylor Athletics, and they gave us this statement:

“We intend for Ashtyn to be part of our program this upcoming season and are actively working with the NCAA to explore all eligibility options. We will have no further comment on this matter at this time.”

Gods plan, I’m gods child🙏🏾 — Ashtyn Hawkins (@ashtynhawkins) May 13, 2025

Hawkins played 13 games for Baylor last season, with 10 starting. He has 45 catches for 567 yards and five touchdowns. Over his collegiate career, he has 186 catches for 2,312 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Follow Shahji on social media!