WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Last season was Live Oak's first in 11 man football and the first under head coach Matthew Hurst.

The Falcons managed to make it to the second round of the postseason, but in year two under coach Hurst, a level of comfort is setting in.

Watch the full story here:

Road to Red Zone 2025: Live Oak Falcons

"I try to be consistent for me personally as a coach, like in what I do and how I conduct myself and players feed off that either positively or negatively. So if I'm bad, if I don't have the energy, then that that my team's gonna reflect that," Hurst said.

"It just meant a lot to me that I could be a part of their first year as a living man football. I came here for education, but it's just the people here are just amazing," senior Jaeden McNamara said.

"I think we have high expectations, so everyone knows the heights that we're trying to reach and the potential we have," junior Carter Starr said.

Live Oak begins their season Thursday, August 28 against Covenant Christian.

Follow Shahji on social media!