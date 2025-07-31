Baylor men's basketball to play Washington in Home-And-Home series

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball will take on the Washington Huskies in a home-and-home series, announced by both programs on Thursday.

The Bears will take on the Huskies at the Foster Pavilion on Sunday, Nov. 9. The season after, Baylor will travel to Washington to face off at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Dec. 19.

This will be the first time since 1955, and the third time in program history that Baylor will travel to Seattle to play against Washington.

Times have yet to be announced for both games. Baylor men's basketball will release their full schedule later this fall.

