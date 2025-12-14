Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HISTORY: Texas A&M volleyball advances to Final Four

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KXXV) — No. 3 Texas A&M clashes against No. 1 Nebraska in an elite eight matchup.

The Aggies took an early 2-0 set lead and looked to complete a sweep.

However, Nebraska is No. 1 for a reason — they would march back to make it 2-1.

The fourth set became an odyssey. Match point after match point, where the score rose to the thirties for each team. Neither team could pull away.

Nebraska would eventually force a set five to decide the game.

Texas A&M would take the final set 15-13.

