Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Texas A&M volleyball advances to the Regional Finals in a reverse sweep win over Louisville

Texas A&M
Texas A&M Official
Texas A&M
Posted

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KXXV) — Texas A&M volleyball took on Louisville in the regional-semifinal round of the NCAA tournament.

The Aggies return to Lincoln, where their season ended last season in a five set loss to Wisconsin. A&M looks to right that wrong.

Louisville would dominate the first two sets after taking a 2-0 lead, looking to get a sweep.

A&M would battle back in set three as there were over 15 ties in the third. The Aggies would get the final blow in a 25-24 to force set four.

The Aggies would dominate in the fourth set 25-18 to force a fifth and final set.

A&M would get the reverse sweep by beating Louisville 15-12 to take it home.

The Aggies advance to the Regional Final. This is A&M's first elite eight appearance since 2001 and third time in program history.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood