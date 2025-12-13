Texas A&M volleyball advances to the Regional Finals in a reverse sweep win over Louisville

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KXXV) — Texas A&M volleyball took on Louisville in the regional-semifinal round of the NCAA tournament.

The Aggies return to Lincoln, where their season ended last season in a five set loss to Wisconsin. A&M looks to right that wrong.

Louisville would dominate the first two sets after taking a 2-0 lead, looking to get a sweep.

A&M would battle back in set three as there were over 15 ties in the third. The Aggies would get the final blow in a 25-24 to force set four.

The Aggies would dominate in the fourth set 25-18 to force a fifth and final set.

A&M would get the reverse sweep by beating Louisville 15-12 to take it home.

The Aggies advance to the Regional Final. This is A&M's first elite eight appearance since 2001 and third time in program history.

Follow Shahji on social media!