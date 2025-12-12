Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas A&M football releases 2026 schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M football announces on social media their 2026 schedule.

The Aggies will kick off the season with three straight home games — their opener is against Missouri State.

A&M's first road game of the 2026 season will be against LSU. The Aggies will also be traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama.

Tradition will continue as A&M and Texas will clash in the final game of the regular season. The Aggies for sure will have that circled.

Texas A&M is currently getting ready to host their first round College Football Playoff match up against Miami on December 20.

