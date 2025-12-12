Tiny and Mighty: Bishop Reicher cheer's resilient season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "I've referred to them as tiny and mighty all year long because everywhere we've gone — camp, TAPPS state competition, we've been the smallest team in our division," assistant coach Andrea Gutierrez said.

Bishop Reicher Cougars cheer is coming off an appearance at the TAPPS state competition.

Tiny but Mighty: Bishop Reicher cheer's resilient season

The team has gone through five coaches in four years and that adversity is fueling their growth.

"These girls truly are my heroes. On top of them having all the adversity that they have, they also have the privilege of attending this school. It's a very small community, that's why a lot of them choose to attend here. They get to play all the sports," head coach Candy Olivarez said.

"I was very thrilled, very happy, especially with these girls. Very grateful that the upcoming freshmen came and decided to join and stick it out," senior Kaitlyn Delarosa said.

"We've been through so much like I mentioned earlier. Our results weren't as well as we expected them to be last year as well as they are now, but definitely we have grown a lot. I think I have grown a lot as well," sophomore Sarah Hugalde said.

Though the Cougars didn't place, they showed a big improvement from last year — and this team was fighting for something more.

"I lost my grandfather on Monday and right before cheer competition because that was on Tuesday and I lost my grandmother the week before cheer camp," Olivarez said.

"They've been my therapy and I don't think they've realized that, but they truly have been my therapy...They are so proud of me, the fact that I still showed up the very next day and I didn't cry. They are so proud," she said.

The goal is clear for the Cougars as they want to bring home state next season.

