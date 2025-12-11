Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Marlin's Brysen Steele makes history during his signing day

Marlin football held a celebration for Brysen Steele as he signed on the dotted line to continue his athletic career at SFA and to compete in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Brysen Steele
Shahji Adam
Brysen Steele
Posted
and last updated

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin Independent School District held a celebration for senior Brysen Steele as he signed to continue his athletic career with SFA football.

Steele was also presented a football and jersey as he will be competing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl at the Star in Frisco.

Steele is the first Marlin Bulldogs to achieve this and his friends, family and teammates gathered to congratulate him.

"It's very special for me to do considering nobody from Marlin has done it yet...It just kinda shows how small towns come together and show how much they care for each other," Steele said.

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl game will be on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood