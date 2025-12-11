Marlin's Brysen Steele makes history during his signing day

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin Independent School District held a celebration for senior Brysen Steele as he signed to continue his athletic career with SFA football.

Marlin ISD’s Brysen Steele is holding his signing day #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/GCfIrG6syG — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) December 11, 2025

Steele was also presented a football and jersey as he will be competing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl at the Star in Frisco.

Steele is the first Marlin Bulldogs to achieve this and his friends, family and teammates gathered to congratulate him.

"It's very special for me to do considering nobody from Marlin has done it yet...It just kinda shows how small towns come together and show how much they care for each other," Steele said.

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl game will be on Saturday, Dec. 21.

