Baylor men's basketball dominates Norfolk State 97-67

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Scream game is back at the Foster Pavilion.

Over 3,000 local students made their voice known — cheering on Baylor men's basketball as the Bears cruise passed Norfolk State in a 97-67 win.

"I don't think I've heard a louder gym. I say probably the closest thing to it was when I played at Utah State and they put the gloves on and they start clapping, but it's extremely loud," center Caden Powell said.

Powell finished the day with 19 points and five rebounds.

"It was loud like in a high pitched voice, like coach was yelling in the media timeouts and they started playing the 6-7 and they just erupted and we were just like, what is coach even saying?" guard Obi Agbim said.

He scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Also in attendance — Baylor's new Athletic Director Doug McNamee.

He was present for the women's game and sat for the men's game. That process of bonding with each sports team begins.

"It was also great to have Doug in the locker room. Guys got a chance to get them all sweaty. So, I'm sure he appreciated that," head coach Scott Drew said.

"He said, hey, I'd like to be undefeated — and I said, we're gonna work on that," Drew said.

This is the first game for the Bears following assistant coach Jared Nuness' departure after 16 years with Baylor.

"For 16 years, he did an amazing job helping build Baylor basketball. Everybody in the community, that he knows really loves, respects him. At the same time he's family for life, praying for him, and know he's watching. He'll have his notes for me," Drew said.

Baylor returns home on Dec. 19 as they host Alcorn State.

