Baylor Men's Basketball assistant coach Jared Nuness steps down from role

Nuness says he is stepping away from his role on the coach staff to "attend to a personal issue."
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Men's Basketball assistant coach Jared Nuness announced on Tuesday that he is stepping away from his role on the coaching staff to "attend to a personal issue."

Nuness made the announcement on his social media.

Nuness has been with Baylor for 16 years, and the 2025-26 season marked his fourth season as an assistant coach. Before that, he spent five seasons as special assistant and director of player development.

Nuness has garnered the longest-tenured assistant and has helped guide the Bears to 13 consecutive postseason appearances.

