WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football is making changes.

The Bears announced that Joe Klanderman will be the new defensive coordinator. Klanderman arrives from Kansas State, where he was the Wildcats DC.

Watch the full story here:

Change is coming to Baylor football with coaching hires

Klanderman took to social media with a statement saying:

"It is an honor to join the Baylor family and work with coach Aranda and the entire staff. I'm thrilled to work with our student-athletes and build a defense that represents the things we take pride in, physicality, relentless effort and discipline. My family and I are excited to join Dave's staff and are eager to get started in Waco," he said.

He takes over a Baylor defense that did not have a great year, with the Bears consistently gave up big yards in high scoring games.

Head coach Dave Aranda called plays for the defense and during National Signing Day, he was asked if he was to continue doing that.

"Not right now. I'm not thinking that way. There's moves that have to be made and we're kind of in the process of kind of getting that runway set to make those," Aranda said.

Change is happening for athletics as new Athletic Director Doug McNamee has started the process of putting his stamp on the program and he also wants change.

"Dave and I both agreed that those really, really enjoyable moments, we need more of them. We haven't had enough of late and so he shared that we're in total alignment. We need more of those great moments and it's been a tough road of late, and I just told him I'm here to do whatever it takes to help them be as successful as we possibly can. We're in it to win it," McNamee said.

With Baylor coming off a 5-7 season, we shall see how the Bears turn this around.

