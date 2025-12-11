Baylor expected to hire Kansas State's Joe Klanderman as new defensive coordinator

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor is expected to hire Kansas State's Joe Klanderman as the new defensive coordinator for football, 25 News confirmed.

Head coach Dave Aranda has been calling plays for the defense, but he's alluded to no longer calling plays for next season.

Klanderman has been with Kansas State for the past seven years, including the last six as defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Baylor is finalizing a deal to hire Joe Klanderman as the school's new defensive coordinator. He's spent the last seven years at Kansas State, including the last six as the defensive coordinator. He coordinated the defense on Kansas State's Big 12 title team in 2022.

Klanderman has been with the Wildcats since 2019, after following Chris Klieman from North Dakota State.