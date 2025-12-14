Texas Longhorns cruise past Baylor women's basketball 89-54

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Longhorns cruise past Baylor women's basketball as the Bears fall 89-54.

The story of this game — turnovers. Baylor with 30, resulting in Texas scoring 42 points. Baylor, on the other hand, only scored two points off turnovers.

"We've got a lot of work on to get better. I don't think this was our best basketball, but I thought we competed," head coach Nicki Collen said.

Another key moment, Taliah Scott went down with a leg injury in the second quarter. Head coach Nicki Collen said she will be evaluated when the team returns.

"I thought Taliah going down when you're used to someone that can go get a bucket, you know, that puts us down, someone that could, that could go get her own," she said.

"They put a lot of pressure on our ball handler, when Taliah went out — it's giving us some problems. It's hard to just get in. I know we had a lot of turnovers off that. So, I would just say that, and it was just, it created a lot of chaos for us," Darianna Littlepage-Buggs said.

For the Bears, they take this loss as a lesson for what's to come for the rest of the season.

"Well, we know where our holes are, you know, they blew that open for us. I thought there were certain things like if you'd have told me we would have stayed within one on the glass, I would have felt like this would have been a closer game. I also didn't think we would turn it over 30 times," Collen said.

"All this is going to tell us to do is if we want to be playing in April, what we're going to have to face to get to April," she said.

Baylor returns home on Thursday against Southern U.

