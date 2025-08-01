The growth of Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's fall practice continues, and one position that has the most eyes are the quarterbacks.

Sawyer Robertson finished last season with over 3000 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

"Basically just doing all the same stuff that I've done in my past five years. It's just, whether I see it or not, whether it gets sent to me or not. It is cool, but a lot of that has to do with what happened last year and so we gotta go do it again this year," Robertson said.

"Some people are vocal leaders, some people lead by action, and I think the coolest thing about Sawyer is that he does both. It's really easy for me to just watch what he does and be like, ok, that's how it's supposed to be done" freshman quarterback Nate Bennett said.

This is year two under Jake Spavital as the offensive coordinator, and Sawyer knows how much his game has grown.

"Now that we have the foundation set it's about, all right, what's next, the precision of the details," freshman quarterback Walker White said.

"I think with all the guys that we have returning to. The defense, getting to play against them and Aranda every single day is just making us better. I feel like everybody's confident in that. So, like I said, we still got a lot to work on, a lot to improve on, but, we're trending in the right direction," Robertson said.

