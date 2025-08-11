MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Marlin Bulldogs are looking to maintain the momentum they established last season.

This is year two with Jeff Rogers as the head coach. He enters this season for the first time as the Athletic Director.

Watch the full story here:

Road to Red Zone 2025: Marlin Bulldogs

Near the end of last season, the Bulldogs opened their new home stadium. Now, Marlin will get to experience a full home schedule.

"We're excited about that. Really excited about what the town and the community and the school district and everybody has done to provide us with these fabulous facilities and the kids have a lot of pride in them and I have a lot of pride in them," Rogers said.

"We're very thankful for them and we're excited to be able to play at home and get back to normal routines and not play everything on the road," he said.

"It feels good, you know, last year and the year before that we barely got to use it because of the renovations, but this year we're looking to go all out up in it," senior Brysen Maxwell-Steele said.

The Bulldogs will not have to wait long to play their first home game as they open the season on Friday, Aug. 29 against Lexington.

