Attendance drops at McGregor ISD after flu spike

" One of the things that's really difficult about the flu is just how contagious it is,” said Dr. Samuel Clark with Baylor Scott and White.

That's something our neighbors in McGregor are experiencing first hand.

In a statement, McGregor ISD Superintendent Travis Mutscher confirms attendance in the district has dropped in the past two weeks due to students and teachers out with the flu.

On the worst day, attendance plummeted to 87%.

It's normally at 95% or higher.

"In the past 3 months we've seen a significant uptick in the number of flu cases, that vast majority of that has been flu A,” said Clark.

Local doctors say they're also seeing the spike.

According to the Waco-McLennan County flu dashboard, as of Wednesday afternoon, there are currently 196 cases of flu A and 16 cases of Flu B.

"This year there seems to be a pretty strong strain of Flu A,” said Clark.

McGregor ISD says the flu is also significantly impacting teachers, causing them to have to shuffle around to get enough coverage for their classrooms.

Doctors have this advice for you to help prevent the spread.

" Certainly the number one thing to do is just get your flu vaccine. There are a lot of people asking if it's too late to get the flu vaccine, 'should I still get it', the answer is absolutely yes. If you have an older kid try to keep them out of contact with some of the rest of the family or school age friends,” said Clark.

McGregor ISD says it's prioritizing cleaning procedures in their classrooms and cafeteria, and reminding students to wash their hands.

But the number one piece of advice from local doctors;

" If you have kids that are sick, keep them home,” said Clark.

