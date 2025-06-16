‘Active shooter’ alarm from Fort Cavazos causes chaos and confusion following deadly shooting

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Chaos and confusion unfolded at Belton Lake Saturday night after nearby residents heard sirens and an “active shooter” alert, which Fort Cavazos later confirmed was triggered accidentally. The alarm followed a fatal shooting at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA), which is now under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).



“We hear gunshots go off out of nowhere, just ‘bam bam bam’,” said one man.

That’s how one man who is choosing to remain unidentified is describing the scene at Belton Lake Saturday night.

“The sound goes off like a weather alarm siren, but I’ve never heard the words ‘active shooter on base',” said Nancy Davis, who lives near Fort Cavazos.

Neighbors describe it as chaos and confusion Saturday evening at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) as nearby residents heard sirens and a voice announcing an ‘active shooter’.

“They said wherever you are, lock your doors,” said Davis.

Officials from Fort Cavazos could be seen in the area, blocking off the scene while they responded to the incident.

Shortly after, the base released this statement for clarification:

“There was no active-shooter incident on the Fort Cavazos cantonment area.

The incident in question occurred at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA). There is no ongoing threat to the community, and the situation is under investigation.



We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work together to clarify the facts and ensure public safety.”

Sunday afternoon, the base then released another statement, confirming that the incident led to a fatality:

“An incident occurred last night at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area involving an altercation that resulted in a fatal shooting. The incident is currently under investigation.

At this time, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is the lead agency and the official release authority for all details related to the incident. If you have any information you would like to share with Army CID investigators, you can go to the Army CID Submit a Tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325 .



Fort Cavazos officials will continue to support CID as they conduct their investigation and ensure the safety and security of our community,” said Col. Lakicia Stokes, Fort Cavazos Garrison commander."

Fort Cavazos also confirmed with 25 News that the base was never put on lockdown — and that the alert was triggered accidentally, following a dispute at BLORA.

A button inside the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was pushed, sounding the alarm.

But neighbors tell me they’re still left with questions.

“I was concerned. I might be old, but my hearing is excellent, and my neighbors heard it too,” said Davis.

25 News reached out to Fort Cavazos, and they confirmed the Army’s CID is now handling the case.

