Marlin water plant repairs continue amid ongoing boil notice and low pressure

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — City crews in Marlin have repaired several major water leaks and completed work at the water plant in an effort to restore pressure, but challenges and a boil water notice still remain.



Despite ongoing repairs, Marlin remains under a boil water notice.

Residents continues to experience low water pressure.

Community members are frustrated with repeated issues, calling it mismanagement and urging both local and state leaders to take stronger action.

As of Thursday, the city of Marlin is entering its third day with low water pressure.

"It's aggravating, it's uncalled for, it's mismanagement of the water system,” said Marlin resident Miguel Vanegas.

The city took to Facebook, announcing ongoing leak repairs at the water plant and the implementation of a stage 4 drought contingency plan.

But for many neighbors here, these updates are all too familiar.

"The water is not safe to drink, the lines are damaged, we have constant leaks. We are always on a boil water notice, sometimes every month,” said Vanegas.

In a statement, city leaders say crews repaired more than four major leaks so far -- with more work being underway.

Repairs to the water plant are also complete in an effort to increase water flow.

But residents like Miguel Vanegas say it's not enough.

"We have a lot of families here with kids and they can't drink the water. It's not safe to drink the water,” said Vanegas.

Calling for support - and not just from our city.

"I want to know when the state is going to step in and take care of all of these issues. Governor Abbott really needs to respond,” said Vanegas.

All while also wishing more was being done here in our community.

"If they can't do their job, they need to get out,” said Vanegas.

The city of Marlin said neither of the prisons have been impacted by the leaks but the city does remain under a boil water notice.

