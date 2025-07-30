'It's not good': Locals react to proposed bathroom bill’s potential effects

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas residents are voicing strong concerns over Texas Senate Bill 7, a proposed law requiring individuals to use restrooms and shelters based on their biological sex, citing fears of discrimination, safety risks, and financial hardship.



Senate Bill 7 would require people to use restrooms and shelters based on biological sex, not gender identity.

Local residents express concern, citing safety risks, discrimination, and financial penalties.

Supporters argue the bill protects privacy and safety in women's spaces.

“ I think the message this bill sends is that you're not welcomed,” said one neighbor who opposes Senate Bill 7, Jade Moncrief.

It's one of the most controversial bills in the Texas legislature's special session, Senate Bill 7 is also known as the "bathroom bill."

The bill would require people to use restrooms and locker rooms in public schools and government buildings that align with their biological sex assigned at birth —not their gender identity.

The bill is already sparking push back at the state capitol —

And concern from locals who would be directly affected.

25 News spoke with people in our neighborhood who would be directly impacted by the bill.

“The bathroom is a place of comfort and privacy and to have those things intruded on just because of who you identify as is just not a good thing,” said one woman who opposes the bill Averie Satchell.

If passed, first-time violators could face a $5,000 fine, with penalties up to $25,000 for repeat offenses.

“I think that’s very extreme. People in our community are often living in poverty, that’s a fine that would bankrupt a lot of us,” said Moncrief.

The bill would also require inmates to be housed based on biological sex and restrict women’s domestic violence shelters to only serve adult victims who were assigned female at birth.

Some fear it creates safety risks for everyone.

“Going into a restroom with grown men and little kids, looking the way I look, that’s going to be very intimidating and uncomfortable for me and everyone else. It’s going to confuse a lot of people,” said Satchell.

They’re leaving a message for our state leaders.

“We are here, we will always be here, we aren’t going anywhere, no matter what bill or anything that gets passed. We will push through,” said one neighbor who opposes the bill, Star Rosas.

The bill is supported by one of our Brazos valley state senators -- Lois Kolkhorst.

25 News reached out to state senator and author of the bill Mayes Middelton, he shared this statement regarding the importance of the bill:

“As a husband and dad, I want my wife and daughter to be safe when using facilities designed for women's privacy. Safety and privacy are common sense things we all should want for women and our families. I authored and passed the Save Women's Sports Act, prohibiting men from unfairly competing against women in college sports Now, we must protect women's safety from extreme leftists that are fighting to allow men pretending to be women to invade spaces dedicated to girls and women. No woman should be made to feel unsafe or uncomfortable in spaces dedicated for their sex. Safety for women and children is common sense and certainly should not be sacrificed for the left's radical gender ideology. Women should not be forcibly exposed to men in private spaces, period." Mayes Middelton

