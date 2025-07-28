‘It was horrific’: Witnesses recount deadly fiery crash on I-35

TROY, Texas — A fiery multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Troy Friday night left multiple people dead, with witnesses describing the scene as chaotic and heartbreaking.



Multiple vehicles were involved in a deadly crash and explosion Friday night on I-35 near Main Street in Troy, Texas.

Emergency crews from several agencies, including Troy and Temple Fire Departments, responded to the massive fire and the scene of devastation.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud metal clank moments before a truck burst into flames, calling the incident “horrific” and “heartbreaking.”

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What you’re looking at is the tragic scene Friday night on I-35 in Troy -a massive crash involving several vehicles near Main Street.

“Once I saw the scene I was like oh my God this is horrific,” said one man who witnessed the accident Edward Tidwell.

Neighbors in Bell County shared chilling video with 25 News - several cars can be seen engulfed in flames.

The Bell County Sheriff’s office confirmed there was a large explosion.

“The truck that initially blew up was directly behind me,” said Tidwell.

Edward Tidwell was just feet away from the first explosion.

He describes hearing a strange sound seconds before the fire broke out.

“We heard the clank behind us. I looked up in my mirror and I saw a fireball blow up from underneath the truck and I was like ‘oh my God, that thing is on fire,” said Tidwell.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police, Temple Police and Texas Highway Patrol.

Bell County Sheriff's Office Troy accident

Officials confirmed the crash resulted in multiple deaths.

“Sad and blessed all at the same time,” said Tidwell.

For those who witnessed it, the memory will linger.

“I feel blessed but with all the loss of life it’s very heartbreaking,” said Tidwell.

Both Troy and Temple fire departments responded to the incident. The incident is being investigated by the Troy Police Department, details are still pending.

