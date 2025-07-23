'It’s disheartening’: Ranchers feel the sting of rising cattle theft in Central Texas

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Ranchers across Central Texas are on edge as law enforcement investigates a string of organized cattle thefts spanning multiple counties, with rising livestock prices and increasing losses prompting many to invest heavily in security.



“We want to look at the good in everyone so I think it’s really disheartening that someone would take advantage of you in that way,” said owner of Barnard Beef Cattle Company, Blayr Barnard.

Ranchers across Central Texas are on high alert after the Falls County Sheriff’s office, and other law enforcement agencies, issued a warning last week.

The alert detailing a multi-agency investigation into a string of cattle thefts spans across Falls, Robertson, and Limestone counties.

“Farmers and ranchers work so hard during the day, we don’t want to be out at 2:00 a.m. making sure someone is not stealing from us,” said Barnard.

25 News spoke with Blayr Barnard, a local rancher and owner of a local beef company.

She tells 25 News that the rise in theft has her investing hundreds into safety and security.

“It’s not something that I ever thought I would have to budget for additional locks or security cameras. Now we’ve had to put hidden cameras or security cameras on solar panels at every single one of our properties,” Barnard said.

Investigators believe the suspects are penning the cattle and coming back later to load them.

25 News spoke with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association which is assisting in the investigation, they tell 25 News high prices have caused an increase in cattle theft all across the state.

“Cattle prices within the last few years have really hit a rise so obviously with that or any other criminal activity when something goes up there is a likelihood people start to get invested with that and that’s what we’ve seen as an uptick in cattle theft,” said Special Ranger with the Texas Cattle and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Chace Fryer.

Something impacting the livelihood of our local ranchers.

“We did lose about 40 head last year to theft. 40 head for us at $2,000 a piece is $80,000. Now the cattle that we just sold is worth $2,500 a piece and if you take the whole herd you are talking about someone potentially going bankrupt over this,” said Barnard.

Officials tell 25 News the latest incidents appear to be organized criminal activity involving several people.

And are encouraging cattle owners to be vigilant and take important steps like branding their cattle, locking gates and pens, counting cattle regularly and reporting any suspicious activity to local officials.

25 News sat down with Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell.

He has one message for those responsible.

“The old adage is ‘crime doesn't pay’ and it certainly doesn’t. If you get caught in Falls, Robertson or Limestone County, I can assure you that you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell.

Local law enforcement is continuing to investigate these thefts. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Falls County Sheriff’s Office or the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association tip line at 817-916-1775.

