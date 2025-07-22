MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Falls Community Hospital in Marlin has introduced the LUCAS device, a life-saving CPR machine that helps offset staffing shortages and improves survival rates in emergency situations.



Falls Community Hospital adds LUCAS device to deliver automated, hands-free CPR during emergencies.

The device eases pressure on understaffed rural teams, replacing the need for multiple people during resuscitation.

State support like Texas House Bill 18 is helping bring vital equipment to underserved rural communities.

Life-saving tech arrives in Marlin: LUCAS device gives rural patients a fighting chance

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Having this going gives the patient a much better chance of survival versus having to interrupt those compressions,” said Falls Community Hospital Physician Assistant, Dr. Jeremy Reynolds.

Big changes are happening here at Falls Community Hospital in Marlin, where new life-saving equipment is arriving.

One of the biggest? The LUCAS device.

"It allows us to do hands off compressions for CPR. We are in a very resource constrained environment like most rural health facilities so when we have someone coming in that's coding we don't have a huge code team to come gather down on them,” said Dr. Reynolds.

It is doing the work that would normally take several people.

"The compressions take a lot of personnel because usually you're switching out every 5-10 minutes and if it's a small person doing the compressions on a large person it can be every 2 minutes,” said Dr. Reynolds.

For rural hospitals like this one, which is already facing ongoing staffing shortages, it's proving to be a huge help.

"This really helps us, especially in code situations like this when we have staffing shortages. This is one of those rare times where a computer or robot really does make your life easier. It really does take the place of several people,” said Reynolds.

25 News got a first-hand look at how the LUCAS works…

In rural areas like Falls County, access to resources has long been a challenge.

State leaders are starting to take notice, through measures like Texas House Bill 18, recently passed in the legislature.

A bill focusing on providing more support and emergency services for rural hospitals.

Something our local doctors tell me is a big win.

"It is a huge help, especially out here in a very medically underserved community. A lot of the people out here don't have health insurance so being able to get things like this that are life-saving is a huge benefit to the hospital but especially to the patients,” said Reynolds.

Dr. Reynolds said the LUCAS device can provide automated CPR for up to 45 minutes on a full charge, giving medical teams precious time to act.

