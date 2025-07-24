LOTT, Texas (KXXV) — A Falls County man says repeated flooding has devastated his family’s property, and he believes a nearby Oncor construction project is to blame — but despite reaching out for help, he’s received no response.



Lott resident Bryan Roark says his property began flooding after Oncor raised a nearby road for a transformer installation.

Roark claims the altered drainage has caused repeated damage, killing trees and costing his family hundreds of dollars in losses.

Despite multiple calls for help to both Oncor and county officials, Roark says he’s received little to no response.

'Just do something': Falls County man seeks answers after flooding blamed on utility work

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We have called and called and called, no one has ever called us back,” said Lott resident Bryan Roark.

A desperate plea for help from a Falls County man who says he's been dealing with constant flooding on his mother's property.

Longtime Lott resident, Bryan Roark, tells 25 News the problem started after Oncor paved a road to install this transformer near his property.

"They recovered it and now you see our mess,” said Roark.

Bryan claims the road was regraded and raised about a foot, diverting rainwater straight onto their land.

With the recent heavy rain across Central Texas, the situation has only gotten worse.

"It's always like this every time it rains because they've blocked the ditch. Just last week we had water to the fence, all of this here was under water,” said Roark.

He says the damage has cost his family hundreds, destroying property, killing trees, and leaving their orchard in ruins.

"This used to be an orchard and now it's just dying off,” said Roark.

Despite reaching out to both the county and Oncor, Bryan says he's heard nothing back.

And he just wants someone to take responsibility.

"I want them to fix what they messed up. Dig a hole here and put it where the water can drain into a culvert or just do something,” said Roark.

25 News reached out to Oncor, and a spokesperson confirmed they are familiar with the property. They said an employee visited the site on Monday and again Thursday morning, identified a potential issue with the driveway, and shared that Oncor is currently exploring possible solutions.

