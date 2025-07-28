'I'm scared': Central Texans speak out as lawmakers revisit THC ban in special session

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A proposed THC ban is gaining momentum in the Texas Legislature, but Central Texans like Karen Reeves are pushing back, calling cannabis essential for their health and pleading with lawmakers to reconsider.



Senate Bill 5, which would ban THC products, is moving quickly through a special legislative session after a previous veto by Governor Greg Abbott.

Karen Reeves, a Waco resident and health advocate, says THC is vital for managing chronic illness and calls the ban harmful to vulnerable Texans.

Community members are testifying at the capitol, urging lawmakers to regulate — not ban — THC and protect access for medical use.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm scared. I'm living in fear every breath I take,” said Founder of Central Texas Community Outreach, Karen Reeves.

Just weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a bill that would have banned THC products, the issue is back on the table — this time during a special session.

Lawmakers introduced a nearly identical proposal, Senate Bill 5, and it's moving fast through the session.

The bill passed out of committee with a unanimous 10 to 0 vote.

"They're trying to say hemp is the new meth. That is totally false, it's not true,” said Reeves.

But for some Central Texans like Karen Reeves, they're speaking out against the bill.

Telling 25 News THC has been life-changing for her.

"THC and cannabis help me live a better quality of life. I have long-term chronic illnesses like so many Texans across the state. We are suffering everyday without safe access to legalized cannabis,” said Reeves.

During the special session, Gov. Abbott asked lawmakers to regulate THC, rather than ban it. But some senators, including Bob Hall, argued regulation wouldn't be enough.

Still, neighbors like Reeves showed up, testifying at the capitol, fighting for access, and sharing with 25 News why it's so important to speak out.

"I needed to make it our mission to speak out for those who can't speak out themselves. It is so important because so many people are afraid to speak up,” said Reeves.

But until a decision is made, Reeves says she's living with uncertainty.

"We're scared. For me, it takes a toll on me emotionally because I'm scared of what the future holds, 'will I be able to work, will I be able to function without that medicine', I'm scared,” said Reeves.

Senate Bill 5 is headed to the senate for debate.

