WATCH NOW: 'Our History Unites Us': Black History Month in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

Colored school to Texas A&M: Former student reflects on educational journey through segregation, integration

Garry Milligan, who began his education in a segregated school, later transitioned to the Lampasas Integrated Schools and graduated from Texas A&M University. Reflecting on this experience, Milligan recalled that the shift was significant yet not daunting for him as a child, as he viewed the new school simply as a larger environment where he could meet more neighbors. Alongside Milligan, Clementine Walker and Patricia Hatch shared their memories of the segregated school, with Walker expressing pride despite limited resources, and Hatch noting the novelty of attending a classroom with diverse peers after moving to an integrated school in the fourth grade. Collectively, they emphasized how their educational experiences shaped their community bonds and highlighted the progress made since those times, demonstrating resilience and a shared history of adversity, joy, and personal growth.

Overcoming segregation: Owensville Cemetery honors its past and its future

Owensville Cemetery in Franklin, Texas, has been designated as a Historic Texas Cemetery, recognizing its more than 200 years of history, particularly its role during the Civil War era. Originally segregated, the cemetery had separate sections for black and white residents, with significant figures from both communities interred there. The Owensville Cemetery Association is dedicated to preserving the site, combating concerns about neglect and ensuring that the stories of those buried—particularly the cultural contributions of African Americans—are remembered. Leaders of the association emphasize the importance of acknowledging both the cemetery's rich history and its role in shaping community identity, advocating for its maintenance as a vital link to the past that informs current and future generations.

Waco's first Black-owned barbershop unveils mural dedicated to former barbers, beauticians

Iva Smith, the owner of the Jockey Club Barbershop in Waco, Texas, is at the helm of the historic establishment, which opened in 1917 as the city's first Black-owned barbershop. Although she wasn't born when the barbershop first opened, Iva honors its rich legacy through photographs displayed on the walls, including images of her late husband, Ben Smith, who inherited the business from his uncle and worked there until his death in 2004. Currently operating with just one barber, Iva has ambitious plans to expand the barbershop into a combined beauty and barbershop while preserving its history. She aims to foster community engagement with a new mural created by local artist Vincent Thomas, which features the faces of those who contributed to the barbershop's legacy, hoping to spark conversation and connection among patrons.

'I feel empowerment': How a mural's preservation at Waco's Rapoport Academy tells an inspiring story

Rapoport Academy’s Secondary Campus in Waco, Texas, is situated on the historic grounds of a former plantation and now serves as an educational space for middle and high school students. The campus features a significant mural depicting tigers, which reflects the rich African American culture of Waco and is tied to Paul Quinn College, Texas’s oldest historically black college. Though the mural had fallen into disrepair, school officials took steps in 2015 to preserve it as a symbol of the campus’s legacy. Fifteen-year-old Jermiria McCray, a published poet, draws inspiration from the mural, connecting it to her ancestors and feeling empowered by its representation of courage and perseverance in the face of challenges. The school’s superintendent, Dr. Alexis Neumann, emphasizes the importance of recognizing both the history and the struggles associated with education, while Board Chair Josette Ayres expresses excitement about preserving the site's history for future generations. Preservation efforts are ongoing, ensuring that the stories of the past continue to inspire students today.

Waco’s first Black Chief Nursing Officer inspires representation in health care

LaJuana Jones, Waco's first Black Chief Nursing Officer at Baylor Scott & White, is advocating for greater representation of minorities in the healthcare field to inspire more people of color to pursue medical careers. Under her leadership, the institution achieved its second Magnet designation, a prestigious recognition in nursing. Jones began her career as a registered nurse after obtaining her associate degree from McLennan Community College and went on to earn both a bachelor's and master's degree from UTEP, followed by a doctorate. She emphasizes that healthcare providers should reflect the communities they serve, as having more Black leaders in healthcare can broaden representation and access. Jones shares her journey, which she describes as challenging yet rewarding, and encourages others to embrace their unique paths and continue learning, highlighting the significance of diversity in the medical field.

