Waco's first Black-owned barbershop unveils mural dedicated to former barbers, beauticians

WACO, Texas— Iva Smith is the owner of the Jockey Club Barbershop but she wasn't even born yet, when it first opened as Waco's first Black-owned barbershop in 1917.

"This is a picture of some of the people that came through, and is just some of the barbers," Smith said while looking at the photos that cover the barbershop walls.

The pictures include memories of her late husband and former owner, Ben Smith.

"He really got the barbershop from his uncle, his uncle went to service and turned it over to him." Smith explained. "He was in the business, as a matter of fact, until his death in 2004."

Today, the Jockey Club Barbershop operates with just one barber. But Iva has big plans for its future. After years of remodeling, Iva has turned the historical building into a beauty and barbershop.

"We are really wanting to keep this alive," she added. "We want to have a chance to give the barbers and and the beauticians an opportunity and a place to be."

While the shop is known for its cuts and conversation, Iva hopes a new mural painted on the outside of the building will also create a conversation.

The mural, painted by local mural artist, Vincent Thomas features the faces of the men and women who contributed to Waco’s first Black-owned barbershop.