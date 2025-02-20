Colored school to Texas A&M: Former student reflects on educational journey through segregation, integration

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Garry Milligan’s educational journey began in a segregated school, but he later transitioned to the Lampasas Integrated Schools before eventually graduating from Texas A&M University.

“We didn’t know any other school, so it was great,” Milligan said, recalling his early education.

“It was a big transition between being in the school that had first grade in one row, second grade in the third row, fourth grade, and on up. There would be five students in each one.”

25 News’ Allison Hill asked Milligan what it was like when he learned he would attend an integrated school.

“We had heard of other schools having conflicts as a black-and-white situation, but it wasn’t like that at all here. I was in the first or second grade, so it wasn’t any big deal to me. We were just going to a bigger school. We would see all the people, our neighbors.”

In letters, Clementine Walker and Patricia Hatch shared memories of their time at the colored school.

Walker, who graduated in 1954, described the school as a one-room schoolhouse. Although the school had fewer educational resources, she expressed pride in her education there.

Hatch, who moved to the integrated schools in fourth grade, wrote, “This was my first experience of being in a self-contained classroom of same-aged peers that didn’t look like me.”

As all three shared, the school remains a link to a collective past filled with adversity and challenge but also joy, determination, and preservation.

“We are still friends today. Most of the people stayed around Lampasas and live here. It’s come a long way. It’s come a very long way, and people change,” Milligan said.

