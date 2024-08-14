'Neck to neck': Central Texas superintendents talk incentives to keep & attract teachers, staff

CENTRAL TEXAS — School districts across Central Texas are not only using pay incentives to attractive and retain staff, but amid tighter budgets and budget shortfalls, some districts are looking within to highlight their culture — the district’s way of life.

— a tactic years in the making for some districts.

“The thing I can talk about the most is what we’ve been working on for the last couple of years and that is helping folks have a sense of belonging," said Waco ISD's Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, Dr. Daniel Lopez.

“In Temple ISD, because we cultivate that growth in others then it builds that family dynamic in our district" said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources with Temple ISD, Dr. Donna Ward.

School districts are celebrating teachers and staff, like in Chilton ISD, through events.

Within Belton ISD, they are improving their on-boarding and support training for teachers and also hosting what they call "The Cultural Day".

Dr. Malinda Golden is Belton ISD's Superintendent who was excited for the event.

"Not just a ‘Here are our goals and here are our values' — we actually have hands on experiences to really help bring people into the family," she said.

While highlighting the district’s culture, pay still plays a big factor in helping a teacher determine their next job.

Waco ISD is offering a $5,000 sign on bonus this year — an incentive that could persuade some teachers to jump ship from one district to another.

"Over 50 percent of those 117 new teachers that we’ve hired are veteran teachers — they have experience in the classroom and other districts," Dr. Lopez said.

Temple ISD offered a 1 percent pay raise this year, just shy of their 2 percent pay raise from last year.

Connally ISD offered a 5 percent increase last year, and a retention stipend to returning teachers in recent years.

Districts are paying attention to what neighboring districts are offering.

"That kind of helped close the gap between us and some of our surrounding districts," said Connally ISD's Superintendent, Jill Bottelbergghe.

"Just night, I was looking at area districts and what they're projecting to pay in this upcoming year — now we’re all kind of back there neck and neck."

Follow Bobby on social media!