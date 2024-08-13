Central Texas school leaders talk staffing as 2024-2025 school year begins

It’s back to school time for students across Central Texas, and 25 News is taking a look at what staffing including teachers and bus drivers positions are looking like across districts in the area.

There’s no shortage of bus drivers in some districts like in Waco ISD.

"We filled all 40 positions just the other day so we’re excited about that. Our staffing looks really good for us. We have hired about 117 new teachers," said Dr. Daniel Lopez, Waco ISD's Assistant Superintendent.

Thus leaving the district with about 35 openings to fill including special education positions and bilingual positions.

Temple ISD also struggled finding teachers to fill special needs roles but in the end they did fill them along with filling all of their bus driver positions too.

Dr. Donna Ward is the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Temple ISD.

"We are very blessed. We are 100% staffed as far as our teachers are concerned," she said.

Now let’s head up the road to check in with Connally ISD who also have no shortage of bus drivers either.

“Actually our staffing this year is looking better than what it has in the years past. Up until last week, we were actually full staffed for the first time in about four years but unfortunately we had an unforeseen medical issue come up with a teacher," said Connally ISD Superintendent Jill Bottelbergghe.

Belton ISD, on the other hand, has just over a dozen bus driver positions open with some of them being back up support drivers when we talked to them last week.

“We have hired a little over 230 plus staff members. Most of those, about 133 are teachers and we are, as of right now, we have about nine teaching positions that are still vacant," said Dr. Malinda Golden, Belton ISD's Superintendent.

Waco, Connally and Belton ISD students start back this week.

Temple ISD student head back next Tuesday.

