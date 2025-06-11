"Solidarity rally" held in Waco in response to Los Angeles protests

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A variety of speakers and attendees came out Tuesday evening to a "solidarity rally" at Indian Spring Park in Waco in support of the protests going on in Los Angeles.

Many holding signs showing their disapproval of the country’s current immigration polices being push by the current administration and against ICE raids and arrests that are happening in Los Angeles.

Some signs read "We the People" and "No human is illegal" while shouting chants like "say loud, say clear, immigrants are welcome here."

While at the rally, our 25 News team didn’t see any police officers.

One attendee said she was there to show support for her immigrant neighbors here, in Los Angeles and across the country.

“I feel like it really shows that we care about everybody in the United States of America like we are a country and sometimes it feels like we’re very divided,” said Tiara Siveoos.

Were told the Party for Socialism and Liberation, or PSL, hosted the rally while organizations like Waco Immigration Alliance and Para Todos Waco supported the event's cause.

Attendees with Para Todos Waco said more events similar to this are expected in the future.

