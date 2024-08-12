Chilton ISD celebrates staff members in style by hosting Heart Awards Sneaker Ball

Chilton ISD is kicking off the school year by showing appreciation for its teachers.

The district held its Heart Awards Sneaker Ball, a celebration for the teachers and staff that serve the community — the district showed its support from the heart.

"We work hard, but bigger than our hard work is our heart work,” said Chilton ISD superintendent Dr. Brandon Hubbard.

"Public education deserves to be celebrated and in Chilton ISD we wanted to kick off the year celebrating our teachers, celebrating our community but also celebrating all of those that help us be the great place to learn that we are."

Teachers were recognized for their hard work throughout the school year. while also getting the chance to show off their best kicks and celebrate in style.

"If our teachers are well taken care of and if they are positive and energetic then that's going to come out in the classroom and in the way they serve our students,” Dr. Hubbard said\.

It's something Dr. Hubbard tells 25 News the educators in the neighborhood deserve.

"The work that we are doing is going to be hard but it's so much easier when it's a part of your heart — we want to make sure our teachers know that we appreciate them, we love them and that we couldn't be who we are without them."

Follow Madison on social media!