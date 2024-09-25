Project Maynardstang to host annual car show to raise money for muscle disease

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — Local non-profit Project Maynardstang is hosting its annual Cruise-in and Fly-in event Saturday to fund research and cover medical costs for people living with Muscular Dystrophy.



Cameron resident Cody Schoppe organized the Annual Cruise In and Fly In event after being diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy as a child.

The event has raised about $20,000 since its start.

The event will include food, music, goodie bags and a chance to win car show trophies including the "Vicky Weaks" award in honor of the founder's late grandmother.

The event starts Saturday, Sept. 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the Cameron airport. Anyone who wants to participate in the car show must make a $10 donation at the entrance.

Donations can be made directly at the founder's website.

"I said if I can't do something for myself, always try to do something for other people that are in the same position, and so that's kind of how it started," Cody said.

"For us, it's a way to give back as well," Scott said.

