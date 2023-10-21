State representative honors Cameron man behind 'Project Maynardstang' for raising awareness for rare condition

CAMERON, Texas — Cameron-native Cody Schoppe always had to find something new to do growing up.

"I found out when one thing gets hard, there's always something you can do," he said.

But now, he believes he's finally finding his "spot" in the world.

He's a person with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a condition that weakens muscular tissue and gets worse over time.

His life's mission is to raise awareness of the condition through his own movement called Project Maynardstang.

"Well, Project Maynardstang got started whenever I was in high school. I was just going down the hallway, and something hit me. I was like 'I need to do something,'" he said.

He was diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder at 3-years-old.

Cody Schoppe Cody Schoppe was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at 3-years-old. Before, he could walk, run and even play baseball.

At the time, he could still run, play baseball, play in the marching band and even work on cars until he started losing the muscles in his legs and hips first, then his arms and eventually, his heart and lungs.

Cody Schoppe Schoppe works on Ugly Betty, his 1993 Ford Mustang, before the condition affects the muscles in his arms.

There is no cure.

"They said life expectancy for what I have is like late teens," Schoppe said.

Now, Schoppe is 26 and still moving forward.

He hosts fundraisers like his annual Car Cruise-in, featuring his own car, a 1993 Ford Mustang, "Ugly Betty," which was the motivation behind the movement.

Cody Schoppe Schoppe hosts his annual Car Cruise-in fundraiser in September. This year he hosted cars, airplanes and R-C cars.



"If it wasn't for this car, I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing. It's like the whole mascot and everything," Schoppe said. "I don't know how a car can inspire you to do something. If it wasn't for getting the project car, none of the stuff I did would have started."

Cody Schoppe "Ugly Betty" is a Schoppe's 1993 Ford Mustang, which he helped restore. It's the mascot and motivation behind Project Maynardstang.

He also designs and sells his own merchandise and creates inspirational social media posts and videos about his daily life and car shows.

He's raised at least $30,000 over the past five years.

His efforts prompted District 17 Texas House Representative Stan Gerdes to honor him.

Gerdes said in a statement to 15 ABC that he wanted to recognize Schoppe for his efforts to increase awareness and raise money for muscular dystrophy.

"It's important that we highlight community leaders in House District 17 for all the good they are doing, and Cody was very worthy of a resolution from the Texas House of Representatives," Gerdes said.

Cody Schoppe Schoppe receives official resolution from District 17 Texas House Representative Stan Gerdes.

But Schoppe doesn't collect a dime.

All the funds goes toward the Muscular Dystrophy Association, an non-profit that supports people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.

The organization covers the cost of medical bills, medicines and even equipment, which can cost an upwards of $20,000.

They've even covered some of items Schoppe needs like his power chair, pacemaker, vaccines and breathing equipment.

The funds even contribute to the research and development of life-saving drugs like Exondys, one that's currently slowing down Schoppe's muscle weakening.

But he mainly wants to serve as a role model for others kids like him.

"There's a lot of people with what I have, you know, they get to a point where they just have a hard time. They mainly want to stay in bed and play video games, and it's hard to get them out and going," Schoppe said. "No matter what, I'm up in my chair doing something everyday."

He plans to continue until he can eventually start his own non-profit.

"If I can’t help myself, maybe I can raise enough money and awareness to help younger people," Schoppe said.

To support Schoppe, you can find him on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

You can also visit his website to make donations.