'We wanted to bring back that 1920's feel': Chip and Joanna Gaines unveil Hotel 1928

WACO, Texas — The well known fixer uppers Chip and Joanna Gaines have unveiled another project right here in Waco.

1920’s chic, that’s the theme of Magnolia's Chip and Joanna Gaines' newest edition to Waco.

“We wanted to bring back that 1920’s feel, to this building that’s when it was built, so, era authentic,” Joanna Gaines said.

The boutique hotel is filled with unique pieces specifically chosen to bring life to a historic building. Sandra Hadley is the hotel manager. She’s worked closely by Chip and Jo’s side making this dream come to life.

“It’s important to kind of revitalize something that was restored to Waco to make sure that we kept kind of the major key components,” Hadley said.

Key components like the building's original 6,000 foot ballroom.

“Original flooring, of course it’s been retouched but it’s a miracle that this much of the flooring was preserved.”

“It was an existing ballroom and all we did was kept it and refinish the floors. So you know, knowing that people were dancing here in the 20’s, 30’s—it was super special,” Hadley said.

As you walk through the hotel’s halls, you’ll simultaneously be walking through Waco’s history.

“It’s almost like a museum of Waco, and so you’ll walk through and see some of the pieces that are here, they’re back from archives,” she said.

The hotel has 33 meticulously crafted rooms for guests, with carefully chosen accent pieces.

“Around every corner there’s a little discovery, a little story telling of this beautiful community that we’re so proud of, ” Gaines said.

Guests will also get to experience a two-story library, a coffee bar, and two cozy, but classy style restaurants. Brooke Gaughan is the hotel’s director of sales and catering.

She said one thing about this hotel—there’s plenty of room for lounging.

“The mirrors on the wall make the space feel even more open that it already is, this makes it feel a lot big—and it just keeps going, and it just keeping going right into the next room. Where, there’s some, there’s many and we’ve got plenty of them,” Gaughan said.

For anyone thinking about downtown parking, Hotel 1928’s got you got covered.

“We do have our own valet service, so it’s going to be the neighboring lot right beside us. We’ve got a great valet crew that’s here with us and help our guests find parking,” Gaughan said.

The hotel also has a distinct rooftop bar giving guests a unique view over downtown Waco. But you don’t have to book a stay to walk in.

“So when people—they walk in—they’ll be able to just walk in, absolutely, absolutely, we accept walk-ins, we do reservations that people can make on Rezi, that’s the goal its just to get people to come in and relax,” Gaughan said.

There’s also a gift shop on the first floor filled with hotel merchandise. You'll be able to check out Hotel 1928 November 3.