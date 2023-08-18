Reservations are open for Chip and Joanna Gaines' downtown 'Hotel 1928'

WACO, Texas — The Hotel 1928 is now open for reservations! And spots are filling up quick.

Waco's own Chip and Joanna Gaines will have the grand opening of their new downtown "Hotel 1928" on November 1, but reservations to grab a spot by the Magnolia founders start Friday, August 18.

Reservations are open through April 2024, and spots are expected to rapidly fill up.

The hotel is located in downtown Waco at 701 Washington Street, close to the famous Magnolia Market and Silos, and is a complete redesign from the Grand Karem Shrine Building built in 1928, hence the hotel's name.

Three eateries, 33 guest rooms and over 6,600 square feet of venue space will be open for locals and tourists to enjoy. Further, Hotel 1928 will offer four room types.

TheHotel1928.com lists "The Franklin" as its standard room with one king or two queen beds, designed for a "beautiful mix of past and present."

"The Austin" is their second room, offering more space than a standard room and located in the heart of the hotel.

"The Columbus" is described as the "high end" room and one of the hotel's largest.

The fourth and final room, "The Washington," is the hotel's largest suite, designed for groups up to 12 guests. The Washington has separate sleeping suites and a shared living space.

Guests can expect various amenities like custom bath products, minibars, room service, turndown service and 24-hour concierge service. The hotel also has a library and retail shop.

Guests can also enjoy eateries like Bertie's on the Rooftop for "nostalgic charm" and seasonal dishes, the Brasserie at Hotel 1928 for a relaxation experience with classic dishes, or the Café at Hotel 1928 for light snacks and coffee.

Hotel 1928 was announced by the Gaines' back on October 2019, and fans are awaiting for its grand opening this November.

Fans of the Gaines' can also follow along the entire renovation process of the hotel in Fixer Upper: The Hotel on the Magnolia Network which premieres in November. It is described as their biggest endeavor yet.